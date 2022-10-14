Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhath puja 2022: Delhi govt allocates Rs 25 crore; celebrations at 1,100 locations

    "In 2014, the Delhi government funded the organisation of Chhath puja at 69 locations and spent Rs 2.5 crores; in 2022, the Delhi government will fund the organisation of Chhath puja at 1,100 locations and spend Rs 25 crores," said Delhi CM Kejriwal. 
     

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would fund community celebrations of Chhath puja, a festival popular primarily among people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in 1,100 locations throughout the city. The four-day festival, which honours the Sun God, will be held from October 28 to October 31.

    Due to the Covid pandemic, large-scale Chhath puja celebrations in various parts of the Capital, many of which are funded by the Delhi government, have been disrupted for the past two years. The Delhi government plans to spend Rs 25 crores this year to fund community celebrations in 1,100 locations.

     

     

    "In 2014, the Delhi government funded the organisation of Chhath puja at 69 locations and spent Rs 2.5 crores; in 2022, the Delhi government will fund the organisation of Chhath puja at 1,100 locations and spend Rs 25 crores," Kejriwal said.

    Kejriwal stated that special arrangements for tents, light sound systems, chairs, tables, LED screens, drinking water, security in coordination with Delhi Police, installation of CCTV cameras, mobile toilets, ambulances, and power backup would be made at various locations where locals organise community celebrations of Chhath puja. The Delhi government will also organise cultural events in several locations.

    "People had to celebrate Chhath puja under Covid restrictions for two years. After two years, the festival will be celebrated on a large scale in the community," said Kejriwal. However, he urged people to follow Covid guidelines as the Covid pandemic is far from over. The fine for the mask mandate has been lifted in Delhi.

    Last week, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot directed officials to ensure the smooth management of Chhath puja at various locations throughout the Capital so that devotees are not inconvenienced. On Friday, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, the divisional commissioner, and the divisional commissioners met to review the preparations.

    The revenue department in Delhi is the nodal department for the safe, secure, and eco-friendly celebration of Chhath Puja with complete festivity. The revenue department will provide tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup, and other tentage and electrical items.

    The revenue department has decided to ensure the provision of other required facilities in collaboration with other departments of the Delhi government, such as the irrigation & flood control department (I&FC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for clean water arrangements, the health department for primary health services and ambulance deployment, DUSIB for mobile toilet vans (MTVs), and agencies such as Delhi police and CDV for safety & security, traffic police for traffic enforcement, and traffic police for traffic enforcement.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
