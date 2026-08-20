A Chennai woman walked out of a cafe after spotting spelling mistakes on its menu. She said she could overlook errors at a roadside stall but not at a premium cafe.

A woman from Chennai claimed she walked out of a cafe after spotting several spelling mistakes on its menu. She said she could overlook them at a roadside stall but not at a place charging Rs 225 for a cup of French press coffee.

X user Valia shared pictures of the menu on her account, showing several misspelt words. She explained that she had left the cafe after noticing the errors and pointed out the contrast between the prices and the mistakes.

"Manuel brew" and "vegtarian" were among the errors on the menu

She wrote that she would happily eat "gopi manjoori" (Gobi manchurian) for Rs 60 at a roadside stall, but felt that a cafe charging Rs 225 for French press coffee should at least be able to spell "manual brew" correctly.

The pictures showed "manual brew" written as "manuel brew," while "vegetarian" appeared as "vegtarian." Other errors included "dreesing" for "dressing."

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The post turned into a debate over whether spelling mistakes on a restaurant menu should matter. Some felt Valia was being too harsh, arguing that not everyone running a food business would have studied in an English-medium school. Others found the mistakes amusing, with one user joking that "Manuel" might be the name of the person behind the brew.

The discussion became about whether customers should judge a cafe's quality by how polished its menu looks, especially when charging premium prices.