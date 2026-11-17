Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akwan is expected to intensify over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns across Tamil Nadu. Chennai and neighbouring districts are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19, according to the IMD

Cyclone Akvan is gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting further intensification over the coming days. According to the latest bulletin issued on November 17, the cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17.

The weather system is then expected to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 as it moves northwestwards.

At 8:30 am on November 17, the storm was located over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It was approximately 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The system's movement and intensification have raised concerns across the eastern coastline, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

Chennai Weather, Alert: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Face Rain And Gusty Winds

Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience unsettled weather as Cyclone Akvan moves closer to the eastern coastline.

According to the latest IMD forecast, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive rainfall at several places between November 17 and 23. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 19.

The weather department has also warned of gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 18 and 20.

Earlier forecasts had highlighted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on November 18 and 19. The actual rainfall distribution will depend on the cyclone's movement and changing weather conditions.

Residents in Chennai and nearby coastal districts should keep track of updated IMD advisories, particularly as strong winds and rain could affect normal activities.

Andhra Pradesh On High Alert: Cyclone Akvan Likely To Make Landfall On November 20

While Chennai and neighbouring regions prepare for rainfall, Andhra Pradesh is expected to face the cyclone's strongest impact.

The IMD has forecast that Cyclone Akvan will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. By then, the system is expected to have intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The cyclone could bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph during landfall.

The rainfall threat is also significant. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places on November 19 and 20. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also possible during this period.

Telangana is expected to experience very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 20 and 21. The IMD has additionally warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 80-90 kmph over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.

With the cyclone expected to approach the coastline as a very severe storm, coastal residents are advised to follow official weather warnings and instructions from local authorities. Fishermen should also strictly follow restrictions on venturing into the sea.