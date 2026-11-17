The Supreme Court has directed MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle to appear in person on December 8 regarding a criminal contempt case over their remarks about CJI Surya Kant and the judiciary, emphasizing the need for sincere apologies.

SC Orders Sanjay Raut and Nikhil Wagle to Appear in Contempt Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle to appear physically on December 8 in a criminal contempt case over their remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary. A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi pulled up Raut over his subsequent social media posts criticising the judiciary despite having tendered an apology for his earlier remarks, observing that an apology in a matter of such magnitude must come "from the heart and not the mind".

The apex court was hearing a criminal contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) against Raut and Wagle over their alleged objectionable remarks against the CJI and the judiciary. Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the SCBA, told the bench that Raut had continued posting content critical of the judiciary even after apologising. Referring to his posts alleging that the BJP had brought the judiciary, central investigating agencies and the Election Commission under its control, Rai also cited a photograph shared by Raut showing protesters setting fire to Albania's Supreme Court. Describing Raut as a "habitual offender", Rai urged the bench to deal with the matter with an "iron hand".

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Kumar directed Raut to file an additional affidavit explaining his subsequent posts. Justice Kumar observed that Raut, being an experienced politician and parliamentarian, was expected to exercise restraint. "You have expressed an apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind. Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from advocate days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what should be the restraint," Justice Kumar remarked. Raut's counsel, while not defending the remarks, urged the top court to consider that he was undergoing treatment for cancer and heart ailments.

Appearing for Wagle, senior advocate Indira Jaising submitted that the journalist had deleted the objectionable post and tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI and the Supreme Court. She sought his discharge from the contempt proceedings, arguing that he had acknowledged his mistake rather than attempting to justify the remarks. Justice Kumar observed that journalists, as members of the fourth estate, also carried significant responsibility. "On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, I saw my father's passport, in which it was written that the profession was journalist. It is the fourth estate. You know the Court has come to your rescue many a time," Justice Kumar observed. Jaising maintained that Wagle's remark was a "slip" and submitted that a larger legal question remained whether the use of an abusive word against a judge would, by itself, constitute contempt of court. The bench directed Wagle to also file an additional affidavit explaining his social media post.

The SCBA on October 15 filed a criminal contempt petition against Wagle and Raut over their remarks concerning CJI Surya Kant. Attorney General R Venkataramani has since granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the two under the Contempt of Courts Act. The controversy stems from statements made after CJI Surya Kant declined a request by a delegation of Opposition parties to meet him, asking them instead to approach the Supreme Court by filing a petition.