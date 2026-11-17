A horrific incident of animal abuse has emerged in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, where six puppies were reportedly beaten and burned alive by a group of adolescents. A local animal shelter has filed a police complaint after disturbing CCTV footage of the act surfaced online.

A startling instance of animal abuse in Chhattisgarh has surfaced, prompting concerns about the state's increasing lack of empathy for animals. In Ambikapur, six pups are said to have been battered and burned alive. The pups are alleged to have been severely beaten by several adolescents before being doused with gasoline and burned.

According to reports, the incident happened in the city behind Punjab Garden. After CCTV images of animal abuse appeared on social media, the case gained attention. The boys are purportedly seen lighting the pups on fire in the widely shared footage. As the animals burn, they can also be heard yelling and seeming to take pleasure in the situation.

Complaint Filed

The Bezubaan Dog Shelter reported the incident to the Gandhinagar police station. Strict punishment against individuals suspected of murdering six pups has been urged by the organization.

The incident has caused indignation and sparked worries about stray animal safety and animal maltreatment in India. Concern has been heightened by the purported involvement of children.

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The horrible treatment of the puppies has come to light because to the widely shared animal abuse video. The event has once again brought attention to the necessity of stricter legislation protecting animals and taking action against those who mistreat them.