Chennai weather on Deepavali Sunday will bring partly cloudy to overcast skies, rain showers, and thunderstorms, with gusty winds up to 40 km/h across 19 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Deepavali Sunday will bring rain showers, overcast skies, and sudden thunderstorms to Chennai and neighboring districts. Weather officials issued alerts across Tamil Nadu today—moisture from the Bay of Bengal is feeding these heavy clouds. Expect wet celebrations.

30 to 40 km/h—that is the wind speed coastal districts will face during intermittent Sunday morning spells. Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu sit on alert for lightning and thunder. Chennai will stay warm and humid. Thermometers will hover between 24°C and 31°C under overcast capital skies.

Warning Issued Across 19 Districts

India Meteorological Department officials put 19 districts under formal weather warnings for moderate rain and thunderstorms. Rain threatens festive plans. Forecasters expect precipitation throughout the holiday period, threatening outdoor celebrations and travel.

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Eight southern and delta districts—Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari—face specific heavy rainfall warnings. Authorities in these coastal zones are watching low-lying pockets for sudden downpours.

Earlier this week, pre-festive rains swept western and interior belts. Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai recorded isolated heavy downpours with thunder. That set the stage. Weekend showers will now cover the entire state.

What Is Driving the Festive Rain?

2 distinct weather systems drive these downpours. A revived easterly wave pushing from the Bay of Bengal acts as the primary engine, pumping tropical moisture toward the coast.

Atmospheric charts show another trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea and Kerala toward south interior Karnataka. This alignment pulls moisture straight over Tamil Nadu. Rain clouds will keep forming.

Mid-November Cyclonic Watch

Mid-November could bring more severe weather. Experts project a new upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal around mid-month. Warm waters will likely strengthen the system into a low-pressure zone, triggering fresh rain.

Meteorologists track the system closely to determine its movement toward coastal belts. More updates will follow.