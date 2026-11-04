The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Theni and Coimbatore districts on Wednesday.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu may also experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are expected in Puducherry and Karaikal.

In Chennai, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in a few areas.