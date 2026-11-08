UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated that modern Ayodhya has shed traces of slave mentality, attributing the city's development and transformation to the grace of Lord Rama and the unwavering devotion of his followers during Diwali celebrations.

Ayodhya Sheds Slave Mentality

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised that the new-age Ayodhya has shed all traces of a "slave mentality" and symbols of past servitude, attributing the city's transformation to the immense grace of Lord Rama and the unwavering devotion of his followers. Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state and described the festival as a timeless source of inspiration for happiness, prosperity and good governance.

"Today is Diwali. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all the people of the state. This heritage, spanning thousands of years, fills every follower of the Sanatan tradition with a sense of pride. It serves as a constant source of inspiration, guiding us forward on the path towards happiness, prosperity and good governance," Yogi said.

Deepotsav and Cultural Legacy

The Chief Minister also praised the successful organisation of the 10th annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Saturday, stating that the rich cultural heritage of the festival highlights that every follower of Sanatan culture feels immense pride while keeping the memory of the return of Lord Rama alive.

"It is our good fortune that we had the opportunity to organise a 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, commemorating the arrival of Lord Ram to keep the memory of that historic event alive. A record number of earthen lamps (diyas) were lit during this Deepotsav," he said. CM Yogi further emphasised that modern Ayodhya has no trace of "slave mentality", adding that the city's present identity and development are rooted in the blessings of Lord Rama and the devotion of his followers.

"In today’s Ayodhya, there is no trace of a 'slave mentality' or any symbols of servitude; rather, everything that exists today is the result of the immense grace of Lord Ram and the devotion of his followers," he said. He added that Ayodhya captivates everyone who beholds it; as a unique confluence of modernity and faith, the pilgrimage to Ayodhya Dham draws people from across the nation and the world.

"This journey is, in essence, the fruit of the arduous, challenging struggles and sacrifices made by revered saints and the devotees of Lord Rama," he said.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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