Congress MP Kiran Kumar Reddy urged BJP MPs to support Telangana's development projects, while MLC Balmoor Venkat demanded an apology from Nitin Nabin over controversial remarks made by a BJP MP regarding the state's bifurcation history.

Congress MP Urges BJP to Cooperate on Telangana State Development

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday urged BJP national president Nitin Nabin to ask the party's eight MPs from Telangana to work for the state's interests, saying the party must cooperate with the Congress government's development initiatives if it hopes to come to power in the state.

Reacting to Nabin's visit to Karimnagar for a BJP rally today, Reddy said the party's elected representatives should actively participate in initiatives aimed at Telangana's development rather than remain absent from important state-related programmes.

"I want to request him to talk to Bandi Sanjay ji (Minister of State for Home Affairs), who is a central minister and also a two-time member of Parliament. In Telangana, there are eight members of parliament who don't come to Telangana Rising Global Summit also when Piyush Goyal comes," Reddy told ANI.

He urged Nabin to ensure that BJP leaders cooperate with the state government's efforts on key infrastructure and development projects, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 and Musi River rejuvenation.

"I want to tell Nitin Nabin ji, if at all they are dreaming of coming to power in Telangana, they have to work for the people of Telangana. The promises we made, what our Chief Minister is trying to get, whether it is Triple R or whether it is Metro Phase 2 or it is Musi River Rejuvenation, they have to cooperate," he said.

"Only people will start liking BJP leaders until and unless they don't really work on behalf of the people," the Congress MP added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC and Government Whip Balmoor Venkat criticised Nabin's visit to the state, demanding that the BJP national president apologise to the people of Telangana over a controversial remark made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in the Budget Parliament Session.

Venkat referred to Surya's April 2026 remarks during a Lok Sabha debate on delimitation, in which he compared the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to the partition of India and Pakistan.

"Bharatiya Janata Party leaders or the national president, they don't have any right to come to Telangana state because, in the last 12 years, what they have done to Telangana state, first they need to answer that," Venkat told ANI. He added that the remarks had deeply hurt the sentiments of people in Telangana and demanded an apology before Nabin visits the state.

"First, Nitin Nabin should apologise to people of Telangana for that statement; then he should come to Telangana state," the Congress MLC said.

Nabin is visiting Karimnagar on Monday to participate in a BJP-organised padyatra under the nationwide 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. According to a BJP press release, Nabin will address a public meeting near Vaishya Bhavan in Karimnagar before joining senior party leaders, public representatives and party workers for the padyatra. The march will begin from the public meeting venue and conclude at Kaman Circle.

The BJP has said the campaign aims to counter what it describes as attempts by Congress and opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to mislead people through fear, confusion and misinformation. Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao has expressed confidence that the Karimnagar rally will witness a large turnout, with nearly 40,000 people expected to participate. (ANI)