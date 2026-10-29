Tamil Nadu's northeast monsoon has raised hopes of widespread rainfall, but the latest forecast suggests that much of the state may experience relatively dry weather on October 29. With the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, rainfall activity is expected to ease across several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu are among the districts where the chances of rain remain low. Daytime temperatures could rise, making conditions warmer, particularly during the afternoon. However, isolated showers cannot be ruled out in parts of the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the India Meteorological Department's October 29 forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, no weather warning has been indicated for the day. This suggests that most parts of the state are likely to experience dry conditions, although a few locations in the Western Ghats and southern districts could receive light rainfall.

The weather system that contributed to rainfall across Tamil Nadu in recent days has moved towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. As a result, rain activity may decrease across northern Tamil Nadu, while daytime temperatures could gradually rise.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts may also experience warmer conditions during the afternoon. Residents planning outdoor activities should be prepared for the heat and stay updated on any fresh weather advisories.