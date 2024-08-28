Chennai power outage alert: Check full list of areas facing power cuts on August 28

On August 27, areas like Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, and S&P Residency were among those affected by the scheduled power cuts.

Several areas in the district will experience a power outage today, August 28, due to essential maintenance work. Residents in the affected zones are advised to plan ahead to reduce inconvenience. The scheduled power cut will take place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, though power may be restored earlier if the maintenance is completed ahead of schedule.

Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets—Here's what will operate and what won't

List of areas affected by power outage:

SA Koil

RK Nagar

Thilagar Nagar

Ellayamudali

Tondiarpet

Kalmandapam

Tondiarpet Area

Old Washermenpet

VOC Nagar

Mint

TH Road (Part)

Tollgate (Part)

Stanley Area

This is the second consecutive day that the district is facing power outages. On August 27, areas like Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, and S&P Residency were among those affected by the scheduled power cuts.

Kolkata horror: More than 200 people arrested after 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests turn violent

Latest Videos