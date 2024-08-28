Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai power outage alert: Check full list of areas facing power cuts on August 28

    On August 27, areas like Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, and S&P Residency were among those affected by the scheduled power cuts.

    Chennai power outage alert: Check full list of areas facing power cuts on August 28 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Several areas in the district will experience a power outage today, August 28, due to essential maintenance work. Residents in the affected zones are advised to plan ahead to reduce inconvenience. The scheduled power cut will take place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, though power may be restored earlier if the maintenance is completed ahead of schedule.

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets—Here's what will operate and what won't

    List of areas affected by power outage:

    SA Koil
    RK Nagar
    Thilagar Nagar
    Ellayamudali
    Tondiarpet
    Kalmandapam
    Tondiarpet Area
    Old Washermenpet
    VOC Nagar
    Mint
    TH Road (Part)
    Tollgate (Part)
    Stanley Area

    This is the second consecutive day that the district is facing power outages. On August 27, areas like Red Hills, Padiyanallur, Jothi Nagar, Kalpaga Nagar, S&P Living Space and Essence, Geason Colony, Marudhupandi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ambattur, Galaxy Road, Ponniamman Nagar, Vanagaram Road, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase I & II, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, and S&P Residency were among those affected by the scheduled power cuts.

    Kolkata horror: More than 200 people arrested after 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests turn violent

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets Here's what will operate and what won't AJR

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets—Here's what will operate and what won't

    Kolkata horror: More than 200 people arrested after 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests turn violent, confirm police snt

    Kolkata horror: More than 200 people arrested after 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests turn violent

    BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar jail after 5 months, says did not make any mistake, will fight (WATCH) snt

    BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar jail after 5 months, says did not make any mistake, will fight (WATCH)

    Defence Ministry signs Rs 800 crore deal for 73,000 SiG716 SIG SAUER rifles, boosting Indian Army modernization snt

    Defence Ministry signs Rs 800 crore deal for 73,000 SiG716 SIG SAUER rifles, boosting Army modernization

    21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures snt

    21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint anr

    Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced for Aug 28: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Aug 28: Check city-wise rates

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets Here's what will operate and what won't AJR

    Bengal Bandh today: From schools to markets—Here's what will operate and what won't

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Wedding: 'It was Magic', check out photos ATG

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Wedding: 'It was Magic', check out photos

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon