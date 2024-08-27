Kolkata horror: More than 200 people arrested after 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests turn violent

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The streets of Kolkata and Howrah were engulfed in violence on Tuesday afternoon as protests demanding justice for the rape and murder victim at RG Kr Hospital turned chaotic.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

    The streets of Kolkata and Howrah were engulfed in violence on Tuesday afternoon as protests demanding justice for the rape and murder victim at RG Kr Hospital turned chaotic. The demonstrators, who had gathered to march towards the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, clashed with police forces in intense confrontations that lasted nearly four hours.

    The clashes resulted in numerous injuries on both sides, including senior police officers and female protestors. Authorities reported the arrest of more than 200 individuals from across the state. The unrest stemmed from accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with protestors alleging her involvement in shielding those responsible for the heinous crime.

    "The violence, which lasted for nearly four hours, led to several injuries on both sides with senior police officers and women protestors among those who were hurt. More than 200 people were arrested from across the state," the police said.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply criticized Banerjee, labeling her as a “dictator” and demanding her resignation to facilitate a fair investigation. BJP leaders have also called for a polygraph test on Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who had initially described the victim’s death as a suicide.

    “The situation in West Bengal is alarming and reflects a blatant disregard for the Constitution,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated at a press conference. He reiterated the demand for Banerjee’s resignation to ensure an unbiased investigation into the case.

    BJP co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, highlighted serious allegations against Sanjoy Roy, an accused in the rape and murder case. Malviya claimed that Roy was found riding a bike registered under the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner on the night of the crime. He stressed the need for a thorough investigation, suggesting that both Banerjee and the police commissioner should step down to allow for an impartial probe.

    The BJP's demands include a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including polygraph tests on the involved officials and scrutiny of their communications and records. The party accused the Kolkata Police and Banerjee of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

