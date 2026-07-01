Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced a BMC inquiry committee to probe the Chembur bus accident where a tree collapse killed a student. She met the victims' families. The committee will investigate negligence and submit a report within ten days.

Mayor Announces Inquiry, Meets Victims

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday said an inquiry committee has been constituted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to investigate the Chembur bus accident involving a tree collapse, adding that a detailed report will be submitted within a few days.

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Speaking to reporters, Tawde said she held discussions with senior civic officials, including BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, following the incident and also visited the affected site and hospital.

"I had a detailed discussion with Ashwini Bhide, the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai. A committee has been formed--we will call this the inquiry committee," Tawde told reporters. "If a letter was given and nothing was done about the tree, despite a complaint being raised, an inquiry committee has been put in place. We will get the report within ten days," she added.

Calling the incident "very sad," the Mayor said she had met the families of the victims and visited the hospital where injured children are undergoing treatment. "But the incident in Chembur is really sad. I visited the site yesterday. I also visited the hospital where the children are admitted. I met the parents of the children who died," she said.

Tawde further said that of the children admitted in critical condition, one has already been discharged while the remaining two are likely to be discharged soon. "Of the three children who were in the ICU, one was discharged yesterday. The remaining two were under observation; I think they too will be discharged today or tomorrow," she said.

BMC Committee to Submit Report in 8 Days

According to an official release issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which a Peepal tree was uprooted and fell onto a school bus near Diamond Garden in Chembur West, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed the formation of an inquiry committee comprising Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malavade and Deputy Commissioner (Engineering) Shashank Bhore.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The Commissioner has instructed the committee to submit its report within eight days. The committee has also been directed to seek expert advice and make recommendations to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

On June 30, 2026, at around 2:30 pm, near Haritaz Pritam Building on Road No. 11, close to Diamond Garden in Chembur West, a roadside Peepal tree was uprooted and fell onto a bus belonging to Universal High School that was passing by.

A total of 13 children were trapped inside the bus. Twelve of them were immediately rescued by personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the bus staff, and local residents and were shifted by ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment. Of the injured students, four suffered minor injuries, a release said.

However, Vihaan Srivastava, aged 11, was critically injured and admitted for treatment. Doctors later declared him dead during treatment.

Fallen Tree's Inspection History

Taking serious note of the incident, Commissioner Ashwini Bhide ordered a thorough investigation and constituted the inquiry committee, which has been directed to submit its report within eight days after consulting experts and recommending preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in Mumbai.

The uprooted Peepal tree was estimated to be between 60 and 70 years old. No official public complaints regarding the tree had previously been received.

However, in January 2026, during inspections related to roadside works in the area, the Assistant Commissioner of the M-West Ward had instructed officials to take necessary precautions.

The tree had also been surveyed on May 12, 2026, and based on external inspection, it was found to be healthy and structurally sound. In accordance with standard pre-monsoon procedures, the tree was pruned on May 29, 2026, during which it was again assessed as being in a safe condition.

Mumbai's Tree-Fall Statistics and Future Measures

As part of annual pre-monsoon preparedness, the BMC's Garden Department undertakes precautionary pruning of trees every year, a release further said. During 2026, a total of 468 trees were identified as dead or dangerous and were removed. In addition, branches of 100,318 trees were pruned.

Tree-fall incidents also occur within Mumbai due to various other factors. As per the data, tree-fall incidents in Mumbai have shown fluctuations over the past three years. In 2023, a total of 687 incidents were reported, including 180 in BMC areas and 507 on private properties. In 2024, the number declined slightly to 653 cases, with 171 in BMC areas and 482 on private properties. However, in 2025, incidents increased significantly to 855, comprising 221 in BMC areas and 634 on private properties.

To prevent a recurrence of incidents similar to the Chembur tragedy, Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed fresh pruning and time-bound re-inspections of potentially dangerous trees. Instructions have also been issued to take all necessary action regarding the maintenance and safety assessment of trees considered hazardous, a release added. (ANI)