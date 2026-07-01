Gujarat reported a 34% fall in new TB cases and a 37% drop in TB mortality in 2023 versus 2015. The state, under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, now ranks 6th lowest nationally in TB burden and 4th among larger states, said Jitu Vaghani.

Gujarat's Success in TB Reduction

Gujarat has recorded a 34 per cent decline in new tuberculosis (TB) cases and a 37 per cent reduction in the TB mortality rate in 2023 compared to 2015, state government Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday, citing a Government of India report.

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According to a press release by the Gujarat CMO, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed Gujarat's remarkable achievements under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's ambitious TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

According to the Spokesperson Minister, the latest Government of India report estimated the incidence of new TB cases in Gujarat at 186 per one lakh population in 2024. Based on this, Gujarat ranked sixth among the states with the lowest TB burden in the country and fourth among the larger states.

State's Performance and Targets

Highlighting the state's performance during the current year, Vaghani said that between January and May 2026, Gujarat identified and initiated treatment for 57,334 TB patients against the Government of India's pro-rata target of 58,333, achieving 98.30 per cent of the target. He said 50,928 patients, accounting for 91 per cent, were declared disease-free within a short period.

Intensive Screening Campaign

The Minister said that under the Government of India's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 100-Day Campaign, launched on March 24, door-to-door TB screening was carried out in 5,012 high-risk villages across the state. According to Vaghani, during the campaign, 23.38 lakh people were screened for TB, 15.04 lakh underwent X-ray examinations, 5.05 lakh received confirmatory NAAT testing, and 32,377 new TB patients were diagnosed and started on treatment.

Support Schemes and Community Participation

He further said that under the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana, financial assistance of ₹57.60 crore was provided to 1,05,238 TB patients during 2025.

Vaghani added that under the Prime Minister's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, public representatives, Panchayati Raj Institutions, the corporate sector and voluntary organisations have joined as Ni-Kshay Mitras. He said 30,992 Ni-Kshay Mitras have so far been registered in the state and have distributed 5,50,184 nutrition kits to TB patients.

The Minister also said that during 2025, 3,971 Gram Panchayats in Gujarat achieved TB Mukt Panchayat status, accounting for 27 per cent of the state's total Gram Panchayats.