Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said Char Dham Yatra is more accessible and safer due to route widening under PM Modi's guidance. He also highlighted development projects to boost religious tourism as the 2026 Yatra officially commenced.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the widening and strengthening of routes have made Char Dham Yatra more accessible, safe and convenient.

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Boosting Religious and Cultural Tourism

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami addressed devotees at the Vanaprastha Ashram in Yamkeshwar during the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, stating that the Shrimad Bhagwat is the living embodiment of Lord Krishna, guiding humanity toward the path of righteousness, knowledge, and devotion, and providing a positive direction to life. He added that various ambitious and welfare-oriented projects are being implemented to boost religious and cultural tourism in the state. He mentioned key development works such as the construction of ghats along the Yamuna River in the Kalsi-Haripur region, the Sharda Corridor, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, and the establishment of a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University, noting that these initiatives are strengthening both the state's economy and its cultural identity.

Local MLA Renu Bisht welcomed the Chief Minister and stated that due to the continuous efforts and effective governance of the state government, development works in the Yamkeshwar region have gained new momentum, providing widespread and direct benefits to the people.

Spiritual Leaders on Faith and Morality

On this occasion, the revered Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, who was narrating the Bhagwat Katha from the Vyas Peeth, elaborated on the spiritual, cultural, and moral significance of the Shrimad Bhagwat, inspiring devotees to follow the path of religion, faith, and righteous actions.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Ashram, said that the Bhagwat Katha is not merely a religious event, but a powerful medium that inspires society towards moral values, a spirit of service, and the highest ideals of humanity.

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Officially Commences

Meanwhile, the portals of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham were ceremonially opened for devotees on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, with Vedic chanting and traditional rituals. With this, the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand has officially commenced.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will be opened for pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 am.