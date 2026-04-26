The Uttarakhand Health Department has launched health screenings for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims in Rishikesh. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said route improvements have made the yatra safer, with the govt committed to a smooth and divine journey for devotees.

Health Screenings for Pilgrims Begin

The Uttarakhand Health Department on Sunday initiated comprehensive health screenings for pilgrims at the Rishikesh transit camp, the gateway for the annual Char Dham Yatra. Special arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of pilgrims. Comprehensive health check-ups are being conducted, including full-body examinations and blood pressure and sugar tests. Pilgrims are also being informed about preventive measures for various health conditions, along with necessary screenings.

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CM Dhami Highlights Improved Accessibility and Safety

Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the widening and strengthening of routes have made the Char Dham Yatra more accessible, safe, and convenient. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami addressed devotees at the Vanaprastha Ashram in Yamkeshwar during the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, stating that the Shrimad Bhagwat is the living embodiment of Lord Krishna, guiding humanity toward the path of righteousness, knowledge, and devotion and providing a positive direction to life.

He added that various ambitious and welfare-oriented projects are being implemented to boost religious and cultural tourism in the state. He mentioned key development works such as the construction of ghats along the Yamuna River in the Kalsi-Haripur region; the Sharda Corridor; the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, and the establishment of a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University, noting that these initiatives are strengthening both the state's economy and its cultural identity.

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration ceremony of the Char Dham Yatra 2026, organised by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh. On the occasion, he flagged off buses carrying pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines and also inspected a free medical camp set up for devotees. Welcoming pilgrims from across the country to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is a path that connects faith, devotion, and the soul. He noted that the journey gives strength to overcome every challenge. He reiterated the government's commitment to making the yatra smooth, safe, well-organised, and divine, adding that it provides spiritual peace and energy to millions of devotees.

Enhanced Facilities and Transport Arrangements

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the state government is working with full sensitivity toward the convenience, safety, and health of pilgrims. He advised travellers to follow the official guidelines and undergo health check-ups before undertaking the journey if necessary. He informed that a medical hospital in Kedarnath is ready, while a 50-bed hospital in Badrinath will be completed by June. Adequate healthcare facilities have been arranged along the route.

Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra said that the Transport Department is continuously preparing for the upcoming yatra. He stated that it is their responsibility to ensure a smooth and safe journey for every pilgrim visiting the state. This year, shuttle services have been introduced on single-lane roads and in landslide-prone areas. A helpline number will also be provided for movable shuttle services, and LED displays will be installed at various locations to disseminate information. (ANI)