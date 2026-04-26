Uttarakhand's Health Department has ramped up medical screenings for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims at the Rishikesh transit camp. Officials are urging mandatory health check-ups and have issued advisories to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The Health Department of Uttarakhand has intensified medical screening of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims at the transit camp in Rishikesh as thousands of devotees continue their journey towards the Himalayan shrines. Authorities have also issued detailed health advisories aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

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Health Advisory for a Safe Pilgrimage

Speaking to ANI, Transit Camp Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Prajapati Nautiyal said pilgrims are being encouraged to undergo mandatory health check-ups before beginning the yatra and remain cautious throughout the journey. "To ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra for all devotees, the Health Department of Uttarakhand has issued an advisory. Specifically, it recommends that before embarking on the journey, pilgrims should first undergo a proper health checkup," he said.

He further stated that pilgrims experiencing any health complications during the journey should immediately seek medical assistance. "If they experience symptoms like headache, chest pain, dizziness or vomiting, they should visit the nearest health centre for consultation," Nautiyal said.

Highlighting preventive measures, he advised pilgrims to maintain proper hydration and dietary discipline during the pilgrimage. "Pilgrims are advised to drink sufficient water and carry ORS solution. They should avoid fast food and prefer liquid intake to stay comfortable," he added.

High-Altitude Precautions

Nautiyal also urged caution at higher altitudes, stating that weather and oxygen-related challenges require strict adherence to medical advice. "If you are at a higher altitude and experience symptoms, consult health teams and doctors stationed in lower areas before proceeding further. The government is fully committed to ensuring a safe and smooth journey," he said.

Observed Health Concerns

He noted that elderly pilgrims are particularly experiencing heat-related health issues at the beginning of the yatra. "We have observed increased cases of vomiting and diarrhoe "We have observed increased cases of vomiting and diarrhoea, though patients are recovering quickly," he said, adding that over 1,000 to 1,200 pilgrims have already undergone health screening at the OPD.

During the interaction, he also confirmed cases of blood pressure-related concerns among pilgrims, stating that they are being properly screened and monitored before continuing the journey.

Additional Precautions Advised

Meanwhile, Medical Officer at the transit camp, Yashoda Pal, also advised pilgrims to take precautions against heat exposure and altitude stress. "Devotees should avoid exposure to the daytime sun and heatwave. Drink plenty of water and consume fruits like watermelon with high water content," she said.

She further added that pilgrims must take proper rest and avoid overexertion during the journey. "People should avoid walking long distances at once and take regular rest," she said.

Common Ailments on the Yatra

Highlighting common health concerns, she said many pilgrims are reporting breathlessness at high altitudes. "Many are experiencing shortness of breath at high altitudes. Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure are also reporting issues. Due to dietary changes, some are also complaining of acidity."

Health officials remain deployed across key transit points along the Char Dham Yatra route to ensure continuous screening, monitoring, and timely medical support for pilgrims undertaking the journey. (ANI)