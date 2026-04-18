Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended wishes for a safe Char Dham Yatra, expressing hope for a record-breaking pilgrimage. He said the state government is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and secure journey for all devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his best wishes to devotees arriving for the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to commence on Sunday, April 19. He prayed for a safe and auspicious pilgrimage for all pilgrims.

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Record-Breaking Yatra Expected

Welcoming devotees from across the country and abroad, the Chief Minister said he prays to Baba Kedar, Maa Gangotri, Maa Yamunotri, and Badri Vishal for the smooth and successful completion of the yatra this year, just like in previous years. He also expressed confidence that this year's Char Dham Yatra will surpass all previous records. He emphasised that the state government is fully committed to ensuring a safe pilgrimage, with continuous monitoring and review of preparations at every level. The goal, he said, is to ensure that every devotee returns home with golden memories of their time in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

A Collective Effort for a Successful Pilgrimage

Describing the Char Dham Yatra as a festival for the state, he noted that lakhs of devotees from India and abroad visit Uttarakhand during this period. Comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure their journey remains smooth and secure.

The Chief Minister further stressed the importance of collective cooperation to make the yatra successful, so that more and more pilgrims can carry the message and spiritual essence of Devbhoomi to the world. He also appealed to all those involved in the yatra, from sanitation workers to police personnel and administrative officials, to diligently fulfil their responsibilities. He expressed hope that with teamwork and divine blessings, this year's pilgrimage will also be conducted safely and efficiently, without causing inconvenience to any devotee.

Inauguration and Infrastructure Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 today, organised by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh. On the occasion, he flagged off buses carrying pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines and also inspected a free medical camp set up for devotees.

Highlighting infrastructure developments, the Chief Minister said that several historic initiatives are being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the journey more convenient. He mentioned the recent inauguration of the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, which has made travel faster and easier. Reconstruction work is progressing at Kedarnath and Badrinath, while facilities are being rapidly expanded at Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib. (ANI)