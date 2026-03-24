Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called the Char Dham Yatra a 'monumental occasion' starting April 19. He assured that preparations are underway to improve roads, accommodation, and security, with over 10 lakh pilgrims already registered.

Char Dham Yatra a 'Monumental Occasion'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday stated that the Char Dham yatra is a "huge and monumental occasion" for the state government and people, in which they make arrangements for pilgrims coming to the state from across the country and world.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters, CM Dhami stated that the Char Dham yatra will begin from April 19 and all the arrangements regarding the state began after the conclusion of 2025 yatra. "The Char Dham Yatra is a huge occasion for us, a monumental occasion in which the people of our state welcome and make arrangements for the pilgrims coming from all over the country and the world. This year, the Char Dham Yatra begins on April 19th, and we began all preparations immediately after the 2025 Yatra," said CM Dhami.

Focus on Pilgrim Facilities and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister further asserted that the state government is now paying special attention to the roads and ensuring that other facilities, accommodation, and security are good. He added that the administration is also paying special attention to ensuring that the darshan arrangements and transportation are good, adding that more than 10 lakh people have already registered for the Yatra. "We are now paying special attention to the roads. We are ensuring that other facilities, accommodation, and security are good. We are also paying special attention to ensuring that the darshan arrangements and transportation are good...More than 10 lakh people have already registered for the Yatra. Our effort is to ensure that every visiting pilgrim does not face any inconvenience," said CM Dhami.

Infrastructure Review Ahead of Yatra

Earlier on March 14, Housing Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar conducted a field inspection of under-construction and proposed parking projects in Gauchar, Karnaprayag and Chamoli, ahead of the Char Dham yatra.

During the inspection, Rajesh Kumar reviewed the progress of the construction works in detail with officials of the concerned departments and directed them to complete all projects within the stipulated timeline. In line with the priorities of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ensuring smooth traffic movement for pilgrims and residents during the Char Dham Yatra remains one of the government's key focuses.

Officials informed the Housing Secretary that the construction of a parking facility in Gauchar has been completed. The parking area has a capacity of 27 vehicles and has been constructed by the Uttarakhand Peyjal Evam Nirman Nigam. Rajesh Kumar instructed officials to make the facility operational at the earliest so that both locals and pilgrims can benefit from it. He noted that such small yet important parking facilities play a crucial role in maintaining smooth traffic flow during the Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)