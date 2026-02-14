A protest by Left-backed student unions at Delhi University against caste discrimination turned chaotic, leading to a face-off with a rival student group. Both AISA and ABVP have accused each other of violence, with police investigating the claims.

Chaos marked a protest called by Left backed student unions at the Delhi University on Friday evening. This after a protest called by the 'All India Forum for Equity' to observe 'All India Vanchit Adhikar Divas' at the Arts Faculty, Delhi University saw scenes of alleged violence. The students were demanding that the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations eliminate caste discrimination from campuses in India.

A face-off between two student groups led to claims and counter-claims with the student groups accusing each other of indulging in violence and intimidation.

AISA Alleges Attack and Police Inaction

According to left backed students union-AISA some of the students were allegedly threatened and subjected to casteist abuse and slurs by the rival student group. AISA activists say that they had gone to the local police station register an FIR against the alleged attackers. They claim that during this rival student group ABVP, which is affiliated to the BJP attacked their members.

In its statement the AISA said, "Delhi Police repeatedly failed to disperse the attacking mob and even if they moved away this mob kept coming back. While the lawyer of the students inside was not allowed to enter the police station, the people against whom the complaint was being made entered and with them some goons even entered the station."

"The mob at this time became even more agitated and tried to surround those who had come in solidarity against the mob attack in order to attack them. Instead of removing the violent crowd, the police stood by and watched as the mob raised slogans like "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro salon ko" (Shoot the traitors of the country), "Brahmanwad Zindabad" (Long live Brahmanism) and other violent gestures aimed particularly women comrades," AISA alleged in its statement.

ABVP Alleges Assault on Journalist

Countering these allegations, ABVP alleged that a female journalist, associated with a YouTube channel was allegedly assaulted by Left backed student activists. ABVP said that the incident exposes the violent character of Left-affiliated student organisations, which otherwise claim to champion freedom of expression across universities in the country.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "I would like to make a few things clear. The Left was protesting and a woman journalist, with a YouTube channel, was present there. She was covering the protest during which she asked them a few questions. Perhaps they didn't like those questions, or they didn't like the woman journalist, and they indulged in a flight...The videos show that even their male cadre was slapping her, that the crowd was gathering around her, and they were dragging her away. They have been exposed that how they misbehave with women. I have not met with the journalist so far, but I have come to know that she has filed a Police complaint. SFI, AISA and other Left student organisations have lost their relevance...So, they want to stay in the news by making false accusations. But the students of DU are intelligent enough."

Police Probe Claims and Counter-Claims

Delhi Police is probing the claims and counter claims made by the rival groups.