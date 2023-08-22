Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Smooth sailing...' ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface

    These LPDC images play a crucial role in guiding the Lander Module to ascertain its specific position in terms of latitude and longitude. This determination is achieved by matching the images against a moon reference map integrated within the lander's systems.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Contrary to earlier speculations of potential delays in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has dispelled such concerns with a recent update. Affirming that the mission remains firmly on track, ISRO has reassured that the scheduled landing of Chandrayaan-3 will take place as planned tomorrow.

    The space agency has also unveiled imagery of the moon, captured on August 19, 2023, through the lens of the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an elevation of approximately 70 km.

    These LPDC images play a crucial role in guiding the Lander Module to ascertain its specific position in terms of latitude and longitude. This determination is achieved by matching the images against a moon reference map integrated within the lander's systems.

    In an earlier statement, ISRO's chief, S. Somanath, expressed unwavering confidence in the mission's progress. He confirmed the absence of any unforeseen challenges thus far and underscored meticulous preparations leading up to this point. According to Somanath, the team has meticulously conducted simulations, verified systems, and subjected instruments to rigorous health checks to ensure readiness for the impending landing phase.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
