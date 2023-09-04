Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stray dogs picked up in illegal, cruel fashion in the wake of G20 Summit, sparks outrage | WATCH

    PFA criticized the MCD for its lack of transparency and failure to communicate plans or orders regarding the removal of stray dogs after the controversial withdrawal of an earlier order on August 3.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    The upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi has led to a troubling situation for stray dogs in the city, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated the removal of these dogs, often in an allegedly "illegal" and inhumane manner.

    According to People For Animals (PFA), the group described the distressing scenes at Terminal 2 of the airport, where concerned air travelers witnessed dogs being forcibly captured and transported by untrained workers. Witnesses reported that the dogs were being dragged by their necks using wires and placed into vehicles. Additionally, PFA received information about a lactating mother with newborn pups who was taken from Pragati Maidan, raising concerns about the welfare of the puppies left behind.

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today

    PFA criticized the MCD for its lack of transparency and failure to communicate plans or orders regarding the removal of stray dogs after the controversial withdrawal of an earlier order on August 3. Instead, it appears that MCD has chosen to remove dogs and without proper procedures.

    The animal rights group expressed deep concern about the treatment of the captured dogs, asserting that around 60 harmless, sterilized, and often elderly dogs were taken to poorly equipped facilities with inadequate staff, lack of fans, and insufficient food. Only dry kibble was provided, which street dogs typically do not eat.

     

    G20 Summit: Delhi Metro stations that will remain shut from September 8-10

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
