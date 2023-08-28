Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on moon, sent on 'new path'

The Pragyaan rover's ability to adapt to unexpected situations, like encountering craters on the lunar surface, highlights ISRO's commitment to overcoming challenges and advancing space exploration capabilities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (August 28) revealed that Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover recently encountered a 4-meter diameter crater positioned just 3 meters ahead of its current location on the lunar surface.

ISRO shared images of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path."

This incident occurred as part of India's monumental progress in space exploration. On August 23, 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 lander module achieved a successful landing on the moon's South Pole. This achievement marked a significant milestone, making India the first country to accomplish this historic feat.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 was particularly meaningful, given the previous setback with the crash landing of Chandrayaan-2 four years ago.

The Pragyaan rover's ability to adapt to unexpected situations, like encountering craters on the lunar surface, highlights ISRO's commitment to overcoming challenges and advancing space exploration capabilities. This accomplishment not only demonstrates India's technological prowess in the field but also showcases the nation's determination to contribute to scientific understanding and exploration beyond Earth's boundaries.