AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, echoing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, urged couples to have three children for India's future growth. Speaking in Tirupati, he said population focus is key for India's global dominance and highlighted the success of Indians abroad.

Naidu Advocates Three-Child Norm for India's Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday emphasised the importance of population planning for India's future, calling for couples to ideally have three children. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, CM Naidu highlighted the global success of Indians, noting that around 4-5 crore Indians currently live abroad and often have the highest per capita income in many countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Echoing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, he stressed that population focus is key to India's long-term growth. "From India, 4-5 crore people are outside India. If you go to any country today, the highest per capita income is among the Indians there. As Mohan Bhagwat ji has always said that every couple should have three children. This is very important. If we focus on population, 2047 and centuries beyond, it will be only India which will dominate," CM Naidu said.

Mohan Bhagwat, on August 2,9 had said that every Indian citizen should consider having three children, noting that population growth can serve as both an asset and a burden, but a stable birth rate will help keep the population in check while maintaining an acceptable level.

RSS Chief on Science, Faith, and Balanced Development

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief emphasised the need for India to overcome blind faith, promote knowledge in regional languages, and balance development. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was also present at the event.

Speaking at the programme, Bhagwat said, "We have to ensure that people overcome old blind faiths, and that applies for those who are stuck in new blind faiths. The architecture of our old temples is such that they survived many disasters. We had been farming using traditional methods for the last 10,000 years, and the soil remained intact.

The RSS chief asserted that India must not only become a superpower but also a "Vishwa Guru". "But now, due to the need to increase production, it has resulted in the 'Cancer Train' running from Punjab to Jaipur. India is destined to grow because it is the need of the hour. But India must not only become a superpower but also a Vishwa Guru."

On the importance of education and scientific awareness, Bhagwat added, "We have to ensure that knowledge reaches everyone. Learning in one's mother tongue is impactful. The knowledge of science must be taken to the common man in the different languages of India."

Praising the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on development, Bhagwat also asserted, "What the CM (N Chandrababu Naidu) has said is important, development should not be such that two separate classes are created in the society." (ANI)