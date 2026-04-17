BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar said nationwide events will mark the birth centenary of his father, former PM Chandra Shekhar, starting with tributes in Delhi. He also backed the Women's Reservation Bill. PM Modi also paid homage to the late leader.

Son of former PM Chandra Shekhar and BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar on Friday said nationwide events will be held to mark the birth centenary of Chandra Shekhar, beginning with tributes at his memorial in the national capital. Speaking to the reporters, Shekhar said, "His centenary year is beginning. I invited everyone to his memorial in Delhi, including my colleagues in Parliament and the Vice President of this country, to pay tribute to my father. Many of his admirers are here today, too. We have decided to organise events across the country to commemorate his birth centenary. Today marks the beginning of that."

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On the Women's Reservation Bill

On the Women's Reservation Bill, he said, "... This is their right. This is not a favour... I am hopeful it will be passed in the Lok Sabha today."

Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927. He served as India's eighth prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991. He led a government of a faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former PM on his birth anniversary, calling this year the start of the late leader's centenary year. Calling it an occasion to reaffirm commitment to building a prosperous and just India in line with his vision, PM Modi described Chandra Shekhar as a mass leader known for his courage, strong convictions, and deep respect for democratic values. He recalled his personal interactions with the former Prime Minister and also urged young Indians to learn more about the leader's work.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. This year marks the start of his 100th birth anniversary and is a time to reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for a prosperous and just India. Chandra Shekhar Ji is remembered as a mass leader blessed with courage, conviction and a deep commitment to democratic values." "Firmly rooted in the soil of India and sensitive to the aspirations of ordinary citizens, he brought simplicity and clarity to public life. I recall the instances when I had the opportunity to meet him and exchange perspectives for the development of our nation. I call upon the youth of India to read more about his thoughts and efforts towards India's progress," the post read. (ANI)