The Chandigarh Administration has notified the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Pet and Community Dog Bye-Laws, 2025, introducing stringent regulations on pet ownership and community dog management across the city. The bye-laws make dog registration mandatory, restrict the number of dogs per household, and impose fines of up to Rs 10,000 for violations such as feeding dogs in public places or failing to clean up pet waste.

Mandatory Registration and Fees

Every dog above four months of age must be registered with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh (MCC). The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 500 per dog, valid for five years, with a renewal fee of Rs 50 thereafter. Each registered dog will receive a metal token and collar, which must be worn at all times. Unregistered dogs may be impounded by the civic body, the notification states.

Cap on Dogs Per Household

The bye-laws have capped the number of pet dogs based on the size of a dwelling unit. For houses up to 5 marlas, the limit is one dog per family. Two dogs are allowed for houses of 5 to 12 marlas. For houses ranging from 12 marlas to one kanal, three dogs are allowed. Above one kanal houses, it is capped at four dogs. In buildings with multiple independent floors, each household may keep dogs within the prescribed limit after registering them separately. Exceeding the limit will attract penalties, and extra dogs may be seized.

Ban on Seven 'Aggressive' Breeds

The administration has banned seven aggressive or dangerous breeds within city limits, citing public safety concerns. These include the American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Pitbull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler, along with their crossbreeds. Existing owners of such dogs have been given 45 days to register them; failure to do so will lead to seizure by the authorities. Registered dogs of these breeds must always be muzzled and leashed in public.

Rules for Community Dogs and Public Cleanliness

Feeding community dogs has been restricted to designated spots that will be identified by the MCC in consultation with stakeholders. Throwing food in public areas or roadsides, which attracts stray dogs and poses risks to public safety, will now be punishable.

Dog owners are required to ensure their pets do not defecate in public areas, including streets, parks, or green belts. If a dog does so, the owner or handler must clean up and dispose of the waste properly. Violations will invite fines.

Prohibited Public Spaces and Commercial Regulations

Dogs will not be allowed at major public places such as Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Bougainvillea Garden, Shanti Kunj, Botanical Garden (Sarangpur), and other public parks notified by the MCC from time to time.

Additionally, pet breeders, pet shop owners, trainers, groomers, and dog hostel operators must register with the Municipal Corporation. Commercial breeding or trading of dogs without registration is prohibited.

Enforcement and Penalties

The civic body will have the power to inspect premises and impound nuisance-causing or unattended dogs. Owners of dogs that bite or injure people will be liable to pay compensation to the victim. Repeat offenders may face cumulative penalties and cancellation of registration.

Officials said the new framework aims to balance public safety and animal welfare, aligning with the Animal Welfare Board of India's "Five Freedoms for Animals" -- ensuring freedom from hunger, discomfort, pain, fear, and the right to express normal behaviour. (ANI)