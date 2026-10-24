Chandigarh Police engaged in an encounter with the suspect linked to the contract killing of a 17-year-old student. The accused sustained a gunshot wound in the Sector 50 forest area operation as investigations into the rivalry continue.

Police Encounter with Murder Suspect

Chandigarh Police was involved in an encounter with the alleged accused of in the murder of a 17-year-old former student of St. Joseph’s Convent School, in the forest area of Sector 50. The alleged accused sustained a gunshot wound during the encounter. The operation was carried out by the Operation Cell team under the leadership of Inspector Sekhon. Police teams have been deployed at the spot.

Investigation into Contract Killing

The police investigation had indicated that the murder was allegedly a contract killing. According to police sources, the name of Lucky Patial, a gangster associated with the Bambiha gang, emerged in connection with the alleged conspiracy. The murder is suspected to have stemmed from personal rivalry following an assault in Sector 34, a video of which was later circulated on social media. According to the police, a student who allegedly held a grudge against Naitik accompanied the shooter to identify him before the attack. The 17-year olf was subsequently shot, with one bullet hitting him in the chest. An auto-rickshaw driver was also hit by a bullet in the shoulder during the incident. Naitik later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further details about the encounter and the condition of the injured accused are awaited.

Details of Previous Firing Incident

Earlier on October 23, one minor was killed and another critically injured in a firing incident reported in Sector 22 of Chandigarh, police said. SHO Sudesh Kumar told ANI that two boys and an auto-rickshaw driver were struck by gunfire. The auto-rickshaw driver has been admitted to a hospital, he added. He further said that it appeared that there was a long-standing grudge between these boys, dating back to their school days. The cop added that a dispute had broken out among a group of friends in Sector 44 earlier in the day. "The deceased was a minor, and the alleged perpetrator was also of a similar age," he said.