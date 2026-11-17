Badrinath Dham portals closed for winter, officially concluding the 2026 Char Dham Yatra. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reported that over 6.5 million pilgrims visited the four sacred shrines, setting a record for spiritual tourism.

Badrinath Dham Portals Closed for Winter Marking End of Pilgrimage

The portals of the world-famous Badrinath Dham were closed for the winter season at 9:37 PM on Monday with full rituals, Vedic chanting and religious traditions. With the closure of the portals, this year's Badrinath Dham pilgrimage officially concluded.

A large number of devotees were present on the temple premises on the occasion of the closure of the portals. Before the doors were closed, prescribed religious rituals were performed inside the temple. According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi was consecrated inside the sanctum sanctorum, following which the portals of Lord Badri Vishal were closed for the winter season.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said that with the closure of the portals of Badrinath Dham, the Char Dham Yatra for 2026 had also officially concluded. "Today, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham were closed for the winter season, with full traditional rites. With this, the Char Dham Yatra for the year 2026 has also officially concluded," he wrote.

The Chief Minister said that more than 6.5 million (65 lakh) pilgrims from across the country and abroad visited the four sacred shrines during this year's Char Dham Yatra, while over 2.3 million (23 lakh) pilgrims visited Badrinath Dham alone, marking a new milestone. "This year, the Char Dham Yatra in 'Devbhoomi' (the Land of Gods), Uttarakhand, has created a new chapter in the annals of faith, devotion, and belief. More than 6.5 million (65 lakh) pilgrims from across the country and abroad visited the four sacred shrines; notably, the arrival of over 2.3 million (23 lakh) pilgrims at Shri Badrinath Dham alone marks a new milestone. This stands as a testament to the spiritual significance of 'Devbhoomi' and the unwavering faith that millions of devotees hold for Lord Badri Vishal," CM Dhami said.

"I pray to Lord Badri Narayan that everyone’s life may be blessed with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health," Dhami wrote.

Earlier on November 11, the portals of Kedarnath Dham were ceremonially closed for the winter season at 8:30 AM, with more than 19.20 lakh devotees visiting the Himalayan shrine during this year's pilgrimage season, Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Hemant Dwivedi said. The closure ceremony was held amid traditional rituals, Vedic chanting and the tunes of an Army band, with a large number of devotees gathering at the shrine to catch the final glimpse of Lord Shiva before the winter break. The annual closure marks the conclusion of the Kedarnath pilgrimage season, with the shrine expected to reopen next year around Akshaya Tritiya.