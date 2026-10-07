Three people died and two were injured when their car plunged into a deep gorge near Rampur, Shimla. The occupants were returning from a wedding when the driver lost control. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the fatal accident.

Three Killed as Car Plunges into Gorge in Rampur Shimla District

Three people were killed and two others injured after a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Pashada turn on the Gaura-Rampur link road in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district. The incident occurred on Monday morning around 3 am when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall into the gorge, according to preliminary reports.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, teams from the police, fire department, revenue department and ambulance services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were subsequently shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex at Khaneri in Rampur for treatment. The three deceased have been identified as Ramanand, Om Prakash and Hamendra, all residents of Jagochha village in Racholi area of Rampur. The vehicle reportedly belongs to Kumdas Das, a resident of Jakochha village under Racholi Gram Panchayat. Confirming the incident, Rampur Station House Officer Ramesh Negi said that all five occupants of the vehicle were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.