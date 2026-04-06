Chandigarh's Cyber Crime Police arrested four men in a major bust of an organised cyber fraud network dubbed 'Operation Mule Hunt'. The accused allegedly used their bank accounts as mule accounts to launder money for unknown handlers.

Cyber Crime Police Station Chandigarh has arrested four accused in a major crackdown on an organised cyber fraud network during Operation Mule Hunt, targeting the misuse of bank accounts for cybercrime transactions. The arrests were made in connection with two FIRs registered at the cyber police station in Chandigarh, dated April 5, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the action was taken under the direction of Geetanjali Khandelwal, SP Cyber, with supervision from senior cybercrime officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accused Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar (49), resident of Sector 47, Chandigarh; Jai Kishan Singh (24), resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh; Mubarak Ali (54), resident of Mullanpur Garibdass, Punjab; and Piyush Pandey (32), resident of Sarangpur, Chandigarh.

Investigation Launched on I4C Tip-off

According to police, the arrests followed intelligence shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which revealed that several bank accounts operating in Chandigarh were linked to fraud complaints registered on the national cybercrime portal from states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat and Mumbai. Investigators found that the accounts were functioning as mule accounts, bank accounts used by fraudsters to receive and move illegally obtained money.

Modus Operandi: Mule Accounts for Commission

Police said the accused allowed unknown persons to use their accounts in exchange for commissions or fixed payments. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that large sums were deposited into their accounts and later transferred onwards or withdrawn through cheques on instructions from unknown handlers.

Police said financial transaction trails confirmed that the Chandigarh-based accounts were part of a wider interstate cyber fraud network.

Police Issue Public Advisory

Officials have urged citizens not to share bank account details, ATM cards, cheque books, OTPs, or online banking credentials with unknown persons, warning that even allowing one's account to be used for money transfers can attract criminal prosecution.

Victims or suspicious account holders have been advised to report cyber fraud immediately through the national portal or helpline 1930. (ANI)