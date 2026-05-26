A liquor vendor in Chandigarh landed in trouble after an unusual “beat the heat” stunt involving free vodka-infused ice golas allegedly triggered police and excise action on Sunday.

A liquor vendor in Chandigarh landed in trouble after an unusual “beat the heat” stunt involving free vodka-infused ice golas allegedly triggered police and excise action on Sunday. The accused, who owns a liquor shop in the city, was arrested for allegedly serving alcoholic beverages to the public without a valid licence or permit. He was later granted bail, reports Sandeep Rana.

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The controversy erupted after videos surfaced on Twitter and Instagram showing vodka allegedly being mixed into colourful ice golas and distributed to people outside a liquor vend. The clips quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention online and prompting authorities to step in.

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According to a notice issued by the Excise Department on May 25, the administration was alerted to the viral videos on Saturday. Soon after receiving information from the control room, a flying squad reached the stall located in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 Market.

Police said officials found ice candies allegedly laced with alcohol being openly served to visitors at the location. During the inspection, the shop owner reportedly failed to produce any permit or licence authorising the serving of liquor at the site.

Following inquiries by police and excise officials, a case was registered under Sections 68, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act along with Section 61(2) of the BNS.

However, Charanjit Singh Bajaj, whose company received the excise notice, denied any involvement in the alleged stunt. Speaking to TOI on Monday night, he said, “We do not know any Rajesh Bajaj (the one named in the showcause). No one works here by this name. We organized no such langar or served any liquor in gola. A customer outside our shop may have done something, we cannot say anything about that.”