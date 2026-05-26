DMK and VCK cadres clashed in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu, pelting stones over a controversial social media post by DMK MP A Raja. Despite police banning protests from both sides, the groups gathered, leading to violence and heavy police deployment.

Tension prevailed in the Kunnam bus stand area of Perambalur district in Tamil Nadu after cadres of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) clashed with each other by alledgely pelting stones.

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A Raja's Post Sparks Controversy

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had received support from the VCK to help the government prove its majority after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections earlier. Following this, VCK MLA Vanniyarasu was appointed as the Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare. This triggered opposition from sections of the DMK.

In this context, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja posted on his social media page, stating, "If the coconut tree in my house bends and offers tender coconuts to the neighbouring house, literature calls it 'Mudath Thengu'. What should politics call it?" He further said, "If even the ladder provided to 'climb' and the 'panther' meant to destroy caste oppression bend merely to the sound of a whistle, then there is nothing wrong in abandoning the one who adorned the flower and seeking alliance elsewhere. We will wait for Periyar's 'changing times', yet continue to fight. Victory will be ours!"

Clash Erupts Despite Police Ban

This drew strong opposition from the VCK. Subsequently, the VCK sought permission to stage a protest condemning A Raja at the Kunnam bus stand area in Perambalur district. Similarly, DMK members also sought permission through the party's youth wing to hold a protest at the same location condemning Kunnam constituency VCK district secretary Anbanandham for allegedly speaking disrespectfully about A Raja. Since both groups had sought permission for protests at the same venue, the police denied permission to both sides and imposed a ban on demonstrations.

Despite the police ban, members of both parties gathered on opposite sides of the area. While police were instructing both groups to disperse, DMK cadres rode past the side where VCK members were standing, raising slogans and shouting.

This suddenly led to a clash between the two sides. Members of both groups allegedly attacked each other and hurled stones and wooden sticks, creating panic and tension in the area. Police personnel deployed for security intervened, separated both groups, and dispersed the crowd. All shops in the Kunnam bazaar area were shut down, and heavy police security has been deployed in the town.