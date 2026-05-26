Amid leadership change speculation in Karnataka, M Veerappa Moily urged party workers to abide by the high command's decision. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar are meeting with top Congress leaders in New Delhi to discuss the issue.

Abide by High Command's Decision: Moily

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday said that all party leaders and workers should abide by the Congress high command's decision amid ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka. Speaking to ANI here, Moily said the matter would be decided by the party leadership after discussions with senior state leaders in New Delhi. "The scope for opinion is over now. We're a democratic party. All leaders and cadres should abide by the party's decision. Everything will be presented to the high command. They will make the right decision," Moily said.

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On the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said he was interested in contributing to the party through the Upper House. "I have already stated my intention. I will not contest the Lok Sabha elections now. I can contribute more to the party and the country as a Rajya Sabha MP," he added.

High-Level Meeting in Delhi

The remarks come amid an ongoing meeting at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi, involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with the party high command. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and Congress leader Sachin Pilot were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Leaders React to Speculation

Meanwhile, Congress MLA BK Hariprasad dismissed reports of a possible leadership change in Karnataka, accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation through its "troll army." "When Siddaramaiah ji was chosen, he was chosen for five years. If there are serious allegations of corruption or anything else, then we'll have to think. There's no need to respond to the BJP's troll army," Hariprasad said.

Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed said discussions with the high command would cover Rajya Sabha elections, MLC selections and cabinet expansion, but declined to comment on leadership-related speculation.

Senior Congress MLA TB Jayachandra termed the meeting "crucial" and said the outcome would clarify the speculation surrounding Karnataka's leadership.