Punjab Police, with Chandigarh Police, solved the Chandigarh grenade attack case, arresting five people. The two main perpetrators were identified, and a grenade was recovered. The terror module allegedly had foreign backing from Pakistan's ISI.

Five Arrested in Chandigarh Grenade Attack Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in coordination with Chandigarh Police, has solved the Chandigarh grenade attack case and arrested five individuals involved in the incident. The two main perpetrators behind the attack were also identified. According to the official, they have recovered one grenade along with another cache, and operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining absconding accused.

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Adressing the press conference on the Chandigarh grenade attack case, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, "The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solved the Chandigarh grenade attack case on 1st April. Five people involved in the incident have been arrested, and the two perpetrators involved in the attack have been identified. One grenade and another cache have been recovered so far." The Punjab DGP said that the police teams are still conducting operations to nab the absconding accused.

Terror Module Linked to Foreign Handlers

Preliminary investigations suggest that the terror module had backing from Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, with handlers based abroad in Portugal and Germany. "Foreign-based handlers in Portugal & Germany have been identified. Multiple cutouts and sub-modules were used. This operation has effectively foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the main accused involved in the case," Punjab DGP added.

The module reportedly operated through multiple cutouts and sub-modules to carry out its plans. The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining the safety, security, and communal harmony of the region. (ANI)