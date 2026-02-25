Chandigarh Police has banned protests and gatherings city-wide, designating Rally Ground in Sector-25 as the sole venue. The order comes as Haryana Congress plans a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' today to protest over MGNREGA and other state issues.

Protest Ban Imposed Ahead of Congress March

The Chandigarh Police has issued a public notice prohibiting protests and gatherings at places other than the designated venue, as the Haryana Congress announced a demonstration over the issue of MGNREGA on Wednesday.

According to the notice issued by the Station House Officer, Police Station North, Chandigarh, Rally Ground in Sector-25 has been designated as the only approved venue for processions, rallies, dharnas and public gatherings in the city. The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, by the District Magistrate, states that assembly of five or more persons for the purpose of protest, rally, strike or public speeches is prohibited at all places in the Union Territory except the designated ground. The notice has been posted outside the Haryana Congress office in Chandigarh.

Haryana Congress Announces 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao'

The party has announced that it will stage a protest over MGNREGA and march from the Congress headquarters towards the Haryana Vidhan Sabha at 12 noon on Wednesday, and lay siege to the Assembly. The administration remains on alert in view of the proposed protest.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday (yesterday) consigned to the record room a suo motu case arising out of a traffic jam near the High Court roundabout. The matter was closed after Chandigarh Director General of Police Dr Sagar Preet Singh Hooda assured the bench that necessary steps would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

📍 चंडीगढ़ 🚨विधान सभा घेराव 👉स्थान——चंडीगढ़ 👉दिनांक —-25 फरवरी 2026 👉समय —-प्रातः 11 बजे — जनसंकल्प का यह महासंगम परिवर्तन का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगा ✊ आइए ,; ‘मनरेगा बचाओ संग्राम' के अंतर्गत आयोजित "हरियाणा विधानसभा घेराव" मे मिलकर मनरेगा बचाओ संग्राम के माध्यम से… pic.twitter.com/tWWMXXTCYS — Haryana Congress (@INCHaryana) February 24, 2026

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee will stage a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" under the banner of MNREGA Bachao Sangharsh at 11 AM today, aimed at protesting against unemployment, worsening law and order, and alleged anti-people policies of the state government.

Organisers have called on party workers, supporters and the public to join the demonstration to raise their democratic voice against issues including the recent changes to the rural employment guarantee scheme and other governance concerns.

In the X post, it said, "This grand gathering of people's resolve will pave the way for change Come, let us raise our democratic voice against injustice, unemployment and anti-people policies through MNREGA Bachao Sangharsh by joining the Haryana Vidhansabha Siege." -- @raonarenderinc" (ANI)