    'Champion for the marginalized...' PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hail Bharat Ratna for late Karpoori Thakur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the posthumous conferral of the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, lauding his commitment to social justice. Thakur, remembered as Jan Nayak, will receive the highest civilian honour during his birth centenary

    Champion for the marginalized PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hail Bharat Ratna for late Karpoori Thakur
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

    In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the decision to posthumously confer Bihar's former chief minister, Karpoori Thakur, with India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Thakur, renowned as the great Jan Nayak, is set to receive the prestigious award during his birth centenary, marking a fitting tribute to his lifelong dedication to social justice and equality.

    Also Read: Who was Karpoori Thakur, the 'Jan Nayak' who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna posthumously?

    Expressing his delight at the decision, Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X, stating, "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment."

    Modi emphasized Thakur's unwavering commitment to uplifting the downtrodden and his visionary leadership, noting that it has left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. The Prime Minister highlighted that the award not only honours Thakur's remarkable contributions but also serves as an inspiration to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society.

    Karpoori Thakur, celebrated for his initiatives towards uplifting backward castes, will receive the Bharat Ratna posthumously, 35 years after his demise. Born in the Nai community of Bihar, he served as Bihar chief minister twice, from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. During his second term, Thakur pioneered the reservation of backward castes in government services in Bihar.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the decision, stating, "This will create a positive vibe among Dalits, deprived and neglected sections of society. We have been demanding this for a long time.”

    Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, highlighting Thakur's lifelong dedication to the poor and deprived. Rai criticized those who engaged in politics using Thakur's name without genuine commitment, noting that despite forming governments with Congress, Thakur did not receive the honour he deserved until now.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
