Chamoli avalanche: 33 BRO workers rescued, 22 still trapped; Uttarakhand Govt issues helpline numbers

A total of 33 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, State Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman said, "33 workers have been rescued. Two of the 57 workers had gone on leave, so there were only 55 workers there."

Meanwhile, the efforts to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously reviewing the ongoing rescue operations, from the CM's residence.

CM Dhami is also in continuous touch with the officials present at the rescue operations.

The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued helpline numbers for people to get assistance or information related to the avalanche.

According to the Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through the state emergency operation centre of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Dhami and assured that the government's priority was to safely evacuate the people trapped in the incident.

"Spoke to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami ji, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF regarding the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Our priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the accident," he said.

