Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a Sanskrit subhashitam for Goddess Skandamata on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, seeking her blessings. He also reflected on the spiritual essence of Navratri, emphasising the peace derived from worship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a Sanskrit subhashitam highlighting the divine grace of Goddess Skandamata and seeking her divine blessings for the well-being of all, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office read.

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The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Heartfelt prayer to Goddess Skandamata! May she, with her compassionate affection and blessings, illuminate everyone's life. Seated on a throne eternally, with two hands resting on a lotus. May the auspicious Goddess Skandamata, renowned for glory, always bestow her grace." देवी स्कन्दमाता की करबद्ध प्रार्थना! मेरी कामना है कि अपने ममतामयी स्नेह और आशीर्वाद से वे सबका जीवन आलोकित करें। सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माश्रितकरद्वया। शुभदाऽस्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥ pic.twitter.com/sUdbx4Zpkg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2026

May the glorious Goddess Skandamata, who is always seated on a lion and holds lotus flowers in both her hands, always bless us with auspicious results, a release read.

PM Modi on Navratri's Spiritual Essence

Furthermore, PM Modi also shared his reflections on the spiritual essence of Navratri, emphasising the profound sense of peace and strength derived from the worship of the Mother Goddess.

PM Modi also shared a devotional hymn dedicated to the Goddess, an official release from Prime Minister's Office read.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Worshipping Mother Ambe brings the extraordinary joy of devotion. It grants the mind boundless peace and spiritual strength." मां अम्बे की आराधना से भक्ति का अद्भुत आनंद प्राप्त होता है। इससे मन को असीम शांति और आत्मिक शक्ति मिलती है।https://t.co/mqlVG5DTj1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2026

Chaitra Navratri Celebrations

Earlier in the day, Aarti was performed at Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur in the national capital on the occasion of the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri.

On the other hand, devotees in Gujarat offer prayers at the Bahucharaji Temple in Ahmedabad on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Significance of Day 5

The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri (March 23, 2026) is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda).

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour across India. The nine-day festival involves the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and visiting temples to seek divine blessings.

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year. The festival later concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram.

Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation. (ANI)