Devotees thronged Delhi's Jhandewalan temple and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for Chaitra Navratri. The nine-day festival, observed with fasts and prayers to Goddess Shakti, culminates on Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram.

On the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees thronged to Mata Jhandewalan Devi Temple early morning in Delhi to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

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Understanding Chaitra Navratri

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami Festivities and Rituals

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification.

On the ninth day, Ayodhya, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, decks up like a bride in all her bridal finery. The city is bathed in the aroma of prayer and festivity.

Ram Navami is a celebration of all the facets of Lord Rama's life.

Devotees at Vaishno Devi Shrine

Meanwhile, the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on Wednesday witnessed a huge rush of devotees, as the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival continues to attract devotees from across the country. (ANI)