A shocking twist from Prayagraj’s Daraganj area has gone viral after a wife allegedly used a fake Instagram account to expose her husband’s affair, leading to a dramatic temple confrontation and his arrest.

A dramatic, film-like incident from Daraganj area in Prayagraj has gone viral after a wife allegedly exposed her husband’s extra-marital affair using a clever social media trap, which eventually led to his arrest and jail time.

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Marriage Turns Sour Soon After Wedding

Sony Tripathi from Nawabganj and Prabhudutt Tripathi alias Raja from Pratapgarh got married nearly nine years ago. However, their married life reportedly turned bitter soon after. According to reports, Prabhudutt began frequent fights and allegedly threw his wife out of the house just days after marriage. Since then, Sony has been living at her parents’ home with their young daughter, while the husband reportedly remained uninvolved.

Fake Instagram Account Becomes the Trap

Frustrated with neglect, Sony allegedly created a fake Instagram account to test her husband’s loyalty. Unaware that he was chatting with his wife, Prabhudutt reportedly began romantic conversations and even planned a meeting. He believed he was speaking to a new woman and agreed to meet at Nagvasuki temple in Daraganj.

Temple Meeting Turns Into Public Exposure

On May 2, Prabhudutt arrived at the temple expecting a romantic meeting, but was shocked to find Sony waiting instead. Realising he had been exposed, he allegedly created a scene and even assaulted her, according to the complaint. A crowd gathered, and police were called to the spot.

Police Action After Chaos at Temple

Police quickly reached the location and took Prabhudutt into custody. Based on Sony’s complaint, a case was registered under serious sections, and he was sent to jail. The incident, now dubbed “Operation Instagram” by locals online, has sparked widespread discussion across Uttar Pradesh for its unusual twist of digital deception and real-life consequences.