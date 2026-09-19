Delhi's IGI Airport will make its third runway (11R/29L) operational from Sep 20, 2026, after a major rehabilitation by DIAL. The project included upgrades to enhance safety, efficiency, and long-term capacity at the busy aviation hub.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Aero-led consortium that manages and operates Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport), on Saturday announced that Runway 11R/29L, commonly known as the third runway, will be operational from September 20, 2026, following the successful completion of its comprehensive rehabilitation programme and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The rehabilitation project, which commenced in February 2026, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience and long-term capacity at one of India’s busiest aviation gateways. The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validations and regulatory clearances.

Key Infrastructure Enhancements

As part of the rehabilitation programme, DIAL completed major airside infrastructure enhancements, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements. These enhancements are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time and further strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions.

DIAL worked closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines and other stakeholders throughout the project to ensure that all safety, operational and regulatory requirements were met. Following successful completion of the prescribed procedures, approvals have now been received to recommence operations on the runway from September 20.

'A Milestone in Delhi Airport's Journey'

Speaking on the occasion, CEO-DIAL Pradeep Panicker said, “The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport’s continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure. The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and passenger service.”

“The upgraded runway, along with the new Rapid Exit Taxiway and enhanced navigation and lighting systems, will further strengthen Delhi Airport’s capacity and resilience while supporting the growing aviation needs of the country,” he added. (ANI)