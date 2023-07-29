Chabad House in Mumbai under threat? Police step up security at Jewish centre

During the searches conducted in Kondhwa, the ATS reportedly seized a range of items, including laptops, tablets, drones, maps, battery cells, electronic circuits, soldering guns, and suspected explosive material in the form of black powder.

Mumbai Police has taken swift action to reinforce security outside Chabad House, a target of the infamous 26/11 terror attack in Colaba, after a Google image of the religious center was found in the possession of two arrested suspects. The suspects, Mohd Imran Mohd Yunus Khan and Mohd Yunus Mohd Yakub Saki, were apprehended by the Maharashtra ATS in Pune, prompting authorities to launch an extensive investigation.

During the course of the inquiry, police discovered the Google image of Chabad House with the suspects, raising concerns about potential threats to the location's safety. In response, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate and the DG office were immediately informed, leading to the implementation of heightened security measures.

According to reports citing Maharashtra ATS sources, the Pune police had previously arrested three individuals involved in bike theft, with one managing to escape. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that these arrested individuals were linked to a terror-related case under the National Investigation Agency (NIA), resulting in a reward of Rs 5 lakh for their capture.

The Maharashtra ATS took charge of the investigation and allegedly discovered compelling evidence at the suspects' premises, indicating their purported involvement in "planning terror activities in the state."

During the searches conducted in Kondhwa, the ATS reportedly seized a range of items, including laptops, tablets, drones, maps, battery cells, electronic circuits, soldering guns, and suspected explosive material in the form of black powder.

Subsequently, the authorities arrested Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan (23) and Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki (24) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Based on the information gleaned during their interrogation, a third accused, Abdul Kadir (40), from Gondiya, was apprehended for allegedly providing shelter to the previously arrested individuals.