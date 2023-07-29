Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chabad House in Mumbai under threat? Police step up security at Jewish centre

    During the searches conducted in Kondhwa, the ATS reportedly seized a range of items, including laptops, tablets, drones, maps, battery cells, electronic circuits, soldering guns, and suspected explosive material in the form of black powder.

    Chabad House in Mumbai under threat? Police step up security at Jewish centre AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Mumbai Police has taken swift action to reinforce security outside Chabad House, a target of the infamous 26/11 terror attack in Colaba, after a Google image of the religious center was found in the possession of two arrested suspects. The suspects, Mohd Imran Mohd Yunus Khan and Mohd Yunus Mohd Yakub Saki, were apprehended by the Maharashtra ATS in Pune, prompting authorities to launch an extensive investigation.

    During the course of the inquiry, police discovered the Google image of Chabad House with the suspects, raising concerns about potential threats to the location's safety. In response, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate and the DG office were immediately informed, leading to the implementation of heightened security measures.

    Manipur horror: DCW chief claims BJP MLA paralysed after 'given electric shock'; Seeks help from Nadda

    According to reports citing Maharashtra ATS sources, the Pune police had previously arrested three individuals involved in bike theft, with one managing to escape. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that these arrested individuals were linked to a terror-related case under the National Investigation Agency (NIA), resulting in a reward of Rs 5 lakh for their capture.

    The Maharashtra ATS took charge of the investigation and allegedly discovered compelling evidence at the suspects' premises, indicating their purported involvement in "planning terror activities in the state."

    During the searches conducted in Kondhwa, the ATS reportedly seized a range of items, including laptops, tablets, drones, maps, battery cells, electronic circuits, soldering guns, and suspected explosive material in the form of black powder.

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case

    Subsequently, the authorities arrested Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan (23) and Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki (24) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    Based on the information gleaned during their interrogation, a third accused, Abdul Kadir (40), from Gondiya, was apprehended for allegedly providing shelter to the previously arrested individuals.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur horror: DCW chief claims BJP MLA paralysed after 'given electric shock'; Seeks help from Nadda AJR

    Manipur horror: DCW chief claims BJP MLA paralysed after 'given electric shock'; Seeks help from Nadda

    Now minor girl leaves home to meet Instagram friend in Pakistan; here's what happened next AJR

    Now, minor girl leaves home to meet Instagram friend in Pakistan; here's what happened next

    Jharkhand 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    Jharkhand: 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    Tamil Nadu: Tragic fire at cracker shop claims 5 lives, leaves 20 injured AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Tragic fire at cracker shop claims 8 lives, leaves 12 injured

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case AJR

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case

    Recent Stories

    Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru vkp

    Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru

    Formula 1 Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri set for thrilling weekend at iconic SPA Belgium Formula 1 circuit osf

    Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri set for thrilling weekend at iconic SPA Belgium Formula 1 circuit

    Brihadeeswarar Thanjavur to Meenakshi Madurai 8 temples in Tamil Nadu for your spiritual bliss ATG EAI

    Brihadeeswarar, Thanjavur to Meenakshi, Madurai: 8 temples in Tamil Nadu for your spiritual bliss

    Dal Bati Churma to Gajak: 6 popular foods in Jaipur vma

    Dal Bati Churma to Gajak: 6 popular foods in Jaipur

    Hiking to Caving: 10 thrilling adventures in Andhra Pradesh for adrenaline lovers ATG EAI

    Hiking to Caving: 10 thrilling adventures in Andhra Pradesh for adrenaline lovers

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon