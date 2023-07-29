Manipur horror: DCW chief claims BJP MLA paralysed after 'given electric shock'; Seeks help from Nadda

In a display of support, Swati Maliwal shared a photograph of the MLA, where he can be seen lying on a bed, while she sat beside him during their meeting. The image served as a poignant reminder of the challenges Valte is facing in his current situation.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday (July 29) had a meeting with Manipur BJP MLA, Vungzagin Valte, and made distressing allegations, claiming that the leader was subjected to an attack and electrocution, which resulted in him being paralyzed. Maliwal expressed her concern that despite the severity of his condition, no other leaders or ministers came forward to visit Valte during his time of distress. She further revealed that significant sums of money were expended on his medical treatment.

In a display of support, Swati Maliwal shared a photograph of the MLA, where he can be seen lying on a bed, while she sat beside him during their meeting. The image served as a poignant reminder of the challenges Valte is facing in his current situation.

In a tweet, the DCW chief said, "BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was fatally attacked in Manipur. He was electrocuted due to which he is paralyzed. Met him at his house. No big leader or minister came to meet his family. Lakhs of rupees were spent in the treatment. Wrote a letter to JP Nadda ji requesting help for them."

On Tuesday, the DCW chief made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his esteemed Cabinet colleagues urging them to visit the violence-ridden state of Manipur and actively address the pressing issues faced by its residents.

"Met the husband of the woman who was raped in Manipur. He fought in the Kargil War for the country. He told me 'you are the first to come here to meet us'. He said that people from Delhi Commission for Women went to meet them with courage and love in these difficult circumstances… I appeal to the Prime Minister and all the big ministers of the country... you have Z+ security and every facility. If I can make it here, you can too. Every problem can be solved with love," Maliwal tweeted.

In Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a horrific incident unfolded where two women were paraded naked and subjected to molestation. The appalling act of violence caught on video sent shockwaves across the nation, sparking widespread outrage.