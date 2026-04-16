BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy slammed the Centre's decision to link the Women's Reservation Bill with delimitation. He called the proposed amendment 'full of flaws,' a 'conspiracy,' and raised doubts about the Centre's integrity.

BRS Alleges Flaws and Conspiracy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Thursday said that the Centre is wrongly linking the Women's Reservation Bill with the proposed delimitation exercise and claimed that the delimitation amendment proposal has several flaws.Speaking on the issue, Reddy said, "BRS always has supported the women's reservation, and the Centre is trying to link the women's reservation process with the delimitation process, which is wrong."

He further criticised the proposed amendment, stating, "The proposed amendment bill for the delimitation is full of flaws."

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Referring to concerns raised by party leader KT Rama Rao, he said, "Our leader, KT Rama Rao, has been consistently saying about protecting the interests of the South Indian states in the delimitation process."

Reddy also questioned the Centre's claims regarding seat increase, saying, "Central ministers are repeatedly claiming that there will be an increase of 50% seats in both Parliament and the legislative bodies of the states across the country, but the proposed bill doesn't have that provision."

Calling the move suspicious, he added, "This looks like a conspiracy. This is leading to doubts about the Centre's integrity and the objective of the entire process."

Government Pushes Bill in Parliament

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The government has been seeking opposition support for passing the amendment bill to implement the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the 2011 census.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged opposition parties to support the amendment to ensure the women's reservation comes into effect after the 2029 general elections. "This is the wish of every sister and daughter of this country, and we must fulfill it with unanimity," he said at an event in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had pressed for a division against the move to introduce the bill.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.