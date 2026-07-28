Sanjay Raut slams Centre over NEET protests, alleging it 'washes rapists clean' in BJP but files new cases against students. He claims the govt is reneging on its promise to withdraw FIRs and is investigating supporters of the agitation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over its handling of student protests against NEET examination irregularities, accusing the government of "washing rapists clean" after they join the BJP while targeting students with criminal cases. "All kinds of criminals enter your party--rapists, those involved in ED cases, those facing CBI cases, those facing major charges, those accused of looting the country. You put all of them into your washing machine, wash them clean, and take them into your party to make them 'pure'. But regarding these young people, you seem to hold a completely different opinion," Raut told reporters.

Raut Alleges Betrayal on FIR Withdrawal

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that despite an understanding being reached on the issue, FIRs against student protesters were not being withdrawn and new charges were instead being added. "The issue on which an agreement was reached included a crucial point: that all FIRs filed against young protesters across the country should be withdrawn. However, whether in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Delhi, the government is trying to ruin the careers of all these students by slapping new legal sections on them," he said.

Referring to student leader Neha Bora's visit to Patna, Raut said criminal cases had been registered against students in several states, including Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation into Protester Supporters Questioned

Questioning reports of investigations into those who supported protesters, Raut said, "Now you are investigating who served food, who distributed water, and who gave juice at Jantar Mantar. You are running an investigation into that too? What kind of government is this? In any movement, good-intentioned people come forward. Someone supplies water, someone provides food, someone gives sandwiches, someone offers medicine. And now you have started investigating them as well? Are you that scared?"

Raut Demands Probe into Party Funds

He further demanded that agencies instead investigate the source of funds allegedly used to "buy MPs for Rs 50 crore each," contributions to the PM CARES Fund and the BJP's election funds.

Background: Agitation Called Off, Cases Withdrawn

His remarks came after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said government representatives had shared notifications issued by the Bihar and Assam governments guaranteeing withdrawal of FIRs, release of arrested protesters and assurance of no future legal action.

The Assam government on Monday also announced that it would withdraw cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the NEET-UG examination irregularities. The state said it would review arrests, release detained protesters and initiate the legal process for withdrawing all registered cases linked to the protests.

The nationwide agitation was called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had subsequently agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation. (ANI)