Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of a 'stepmotherly attitude' and Hindi imposition. On Rajyotsava Day, he announced a new Film City in Mysuru and initiatives to promote Kannada, including in border areas and on business signboards.

CM Slams Centre for 'Stepmotherly Attitude', Hindi Imposition

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the central government of showing a "stepmotherly attitude" towards the state, alleging that it was doing injustice to Karnataka while giving grants to Hindi-speaking states. In his speech on the occasion of the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka State Day), CM Siddaramaiah also alleged that the Centre is imposing Hindi and ignoring the country's linguistic diversity. "The central government is showing a stepmotherly attitude towards the state of Karnataka. It is giving grants to Hindi speaking states but is doing injustice to Karnataka. It is imposing Hindi, ignoring the various languages of the country," he said.

World-Class Film City to be Built in Mysuru

The Chief Minister earlier announced plans to build a world-class Film City in Mysuru, which would provide a boost to the state's film industry. CM Siddaramaiah expressed his aspiration to produce high-quality Kannada films that incorporate human values and showcase the state's culture on a global platform. "Karnataka itself is a world. All opportunities can be created here. For this purpose, we are building a world-class, top-quality Film City in Mysuru. By utilising the opportunities of technology to make the best films, it will be good for society. The film industry will also see progress. Our aspiration is that Kannada films, which incorporate human values, should be produced here at world-class quality," he said.

Promoting Kannada in Border Areas

The CM sais that to promote the Kannada language, the government is setting up Kannada schools in border areas and organising cultural programs to instil love for the language in children. Through the Karnataka Border Development Authority, the government is working to develop these schools and promote cultural activities to "instil love for the Kannada language in children". "By developing Kannada schools in the border areas of Karnataka, emphasis is being placed on the development of the Kannada language. In this regard, through the Karnataka Border Development Authority, cultural programs are being organised in Kannada schools in the border areas to instil love for the Kannada language in children." CM Siddaramaiah said.

Rajyotsava Message: 'Embrace the Language of the Land'

Earlier, CM Siddaramiah marked Rajyotsava by calling on the people to embrace the use of Kannada language. "Karnataka Rajyotsava is not just a festival. It is a sacred day that unites Kannadigas, who are spread across various states, through the umbilical cord of Kannada. On this day, let us proudly remember the labor, sacrifices, and offerings of millions of Kannada enthusiasts who selflessly toiled to make the dream of such a Kannada state a reality. All those who have settled here and built their lives for reasons such as education, employment, and others, coming from other states and foreign countries, are Kannadigas, they are one of us. Let us all--you and we together--embrace the resolve on this day to use and nurture Kannada. May the language of the land become the language of the heart, may the sprout of Kannada burst forth in everyone's chest. Greetings of Karnataka Rajyotsava to our fellow countrymen," he said.

Mandatory 60% Kannada on Signboards

"Our aspiration is that those born and raised in Karnataka soil, and those who come from other states and build their lives here, should conduct themselves in the Kannada language. In this regard, we have issued an order that all offices across the state, shops - establishments, and nameplates of various commercial enterprises must mandatorily use 60% Kannada. Let us respect other languages. Let us love the language of the land, Kannada," he added. (ANI)