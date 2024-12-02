Centre, opposition reach agreement on Constitution debate in Parliament on December 13-17 as stalemate ends

Indian MPs have agreed to hold debates on the Constitution, marking its 75th year, on Dec 13-14 in Lok Sabha and Dec 16-17 in Rajya Sabha, following an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The debates are scheduled to take place on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of smooth parliamentary proceedings, urging opposition leaders to ensure cooperation from the next day.

"It is not good to disrupt parliamentary proceedings. We appeal to all opposition leaders to make good on the agreement that all of us will ensure parliament functions smoothly from tomorrow," Rijiju said.

This agreement is a welcome step towards constructive dialogue and cooperation between the Centre and the Opposition. The debates will provide a platform for MPs to discuss and reflect on the Constitution, its significance, and its impact on the country.

