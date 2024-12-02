BEWARE Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vi users! Avoid calls from THESE numbers to prevent digital scams

India is experiencing a surge in cybercrime, with con artists using tactics like "digital arrest" threats to extort money. The government is actively educating the public and urging them to report suspicious international calls via the Sanchar Saathi portal to combat these scams.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

India is seeing a sharp rise in cybercrime, with stories of people losing significant sums of money to con artists appearing on a regular basis. These con artists frequently employ strategies like threatening a "digital arrest" to frighten people and coerce them into sending money. To avoid being apprehended by law enforcement, they usually do their business from other nations.

Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government are aggressively educating the public about these frauds. The public was recently cautioned against international scam calls by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

article_image2

They warned that calls from some unknown country codes, such +77, +89, +85, +86, and +84, should raise suspicions since they may be fraudsters. These kinds of calls are not made by the DoT or the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and they have urged the public to report suspicious calls using the Sanchar Saathi portal. By doing this, DoT is able to block these numbers and save others from falling victim.

article_image3

Scammers in India have already defrauded individuals of almost Rs 2,140 crore in the first 10 months of this year, with an average of over Rs 214 crore stolen every month, according to a data from the Ministry of Home Affairs. To deceive individuals into giving them money, these scammers frequently pose as representatives of important Indian organizations, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the police.

