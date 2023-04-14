Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Centre corrupt from head to toe': AAP after CBI summon CM Kejriwal in excise policy scam case

    Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the CBI summon was a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal. The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (April 14) alleged that the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he spoke about the Adani issue and asserted that such notices will not deter their fight against corruption.

    The Delhi Chief Minister has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team, they said.

    "Delhi chief minister had spoken about the Adani issue in Delhi Vidhan Sabha. That same day, I had told him that you will be next. Narendra Modi-led Centre is corrupt from head to toe and Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop due to such notices," Singh said.

    The senior leader said Kejriwal will appear before CBI on April 16. "This notice is a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal. This notice will neither be able to silence the AAP nor Kejriwal," he said.

    Punjab: Former CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau; slams AAP govt for 'vendetta politics'

    The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

    It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 7:45 PM IST
