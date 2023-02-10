Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday (February 10) said the Centre has appointed two more judges to the Supreme Court - Rajesh Bindal, formerly chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, and Aravind Kumar, formerly the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court.

    In a tweet, Rijiju said, "As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, honourable President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC (and) Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC."

    This comes days after five other judges were named to the country's top court and takes the total strength of the Supreme Court to its maximum of 34, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

    On February 6, five new justices appointed to the Supreme Court took their oaths, bringing the total number of judges to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to five new Supreme Court justices. 

    Those appointed are Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Manoj Misra. On December 13, 2022, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names for promotion as Supreme Court judges.

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment of Justices Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice Amanullah of Patna High Court, and Justice Misra of Allahabad,  on February 4.

    The judges had taken their oaths against the backdrop of the collegium system becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre over the process of appointing judges sparking an intense debate that has seen sharp comments from Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in recent times.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
